Sexton (illness) will not play in Sunday's regular-season finale versus Golden State.

Sexton's 2023-24 campaign comes to an end after 78 appearances, which yielded 18.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. Sexton's scoring volume climbed towards his 2020-21 standard, which was admittedly lofty at 24.3 points per game, however his facilitation this year jumps off the page as well, boasting a career best 2.33 AST/TO ratio alongside a career-high 4.9 assists per game.