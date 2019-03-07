Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Logs two blocks in Wednesday's loss
Sexton supplied 12 points (4-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-6 FT), five assists, two blocks, and one rebound in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 113-107 loss to the Nets.
Sexton finished with a career high in blocks, recording his first rejection since Nov. 23. He had swatted just three shots prior this contest, so fantasy owners shouldn't be expecting Sexton to host block parties on a regular basis. Nevertheless, the 20-year-old rookie remains a decent option in leagues that value counting stats more than they reward efficiency, as he's likely to continue earning plenty of minutes across the last 17 games of 2018-19.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Solid performance in win•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Poor shooting in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Well-rounded line in win•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Drops 24 in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Submits decent scoring outing•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Leads Cavs again in loss•
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...