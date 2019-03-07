Sexton supplied 12 points (4-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-6 FT), five assists, two blocks, and one rebound in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 113-107 loss to the Nets.

Sexton finished with a career high in blocks, recording his first rejection since Nov. 23. He had swatted just three shots prior this contest, so fantasy owners shouldn't be expecting Sexton to host block parties on a regular basis. Nevertheless, the 20-year-old rookie remains a decent option in leagues that value counting stats more than they reward efficiency, as he's likely to continue earning plenty of minutes across the last 17 games of 2018-19.