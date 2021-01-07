Sexton (ankle) is considered questionable for Thursday's game against the Grizzlies due to a sprained ankle, Kelsey Russo of The Athletic reports.

This is the first we've heard of the injury, though Sexton likely picked it up during Wednesday's loss to the Magic, in which he scored 21 points and added four assists and three boards. With Darius Garland (shoulder) already ruled out and Damyean Dotson (ankle) also questionable, the Cavs are at risk of being left severely shorthanded on the second night of a back-to-back.