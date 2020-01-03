Cavaliers' Dean Wade: Up from G League
Wade will be recalled from the G League on Friday, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Wade will join the Cavaliers ahead of Saturday's game against the Thunder. The 23-year-old's only NBA action came in November when he had three points, two rebounds and one steal in 18 minutes over a three-game stretch.
