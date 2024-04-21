Wade (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's Game 2 against Orlando.
Wade's next opportunity to take the court comes with additional rest, as the series switches to Orlando for Game 3 on Thursday. He has not taken the court since March 8 due to a right knee sprain. That being said, Wade's size and defensive prowess would likely yield a small role off the bench if he's able to return to action in the postseason.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Dean Wade: Won't suit up Saturday•
-
Cavaliers' Dean Wade: Doesn't practice, unlikely to play•
-
Cavaliers' Dean Wade: Shut down for regular season•
-
Cavaliers' Dean Wade: Another absence coming•
-
Cavaliers' Dean Wade: Rest of season in jeopardy•
-
Cavaliers' Dean Wade: Remains out vs. Denver•