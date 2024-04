Wade (knee) didn't practice Wednesday and will be unavailable for Thursday's Game 3 against the Magic, Evan Dammarell of FearTheSword.com reports.

Wade hasn't suited up since March 8 due to a right knee sprain, and it's not yet clear when he'll be able to return. However, the team has been evaluating him on a game-by-game basis, and his next chance to suit up will be in Saturday's Game 4.