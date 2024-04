Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Wade (knee) didn't practice Wednesday and is unlikely to play in Saturday's Game 1 against the Magic, Evan Dammarell of FearTheSword.com reports.

Wade carved out a substantial role when the Cavaliers dealt with multiple injuries, mainly to Evan Mobley, earlier in the season, but he hasn't played since March 8 due to a knee injury. In Wade's likely absence, Georges Niang and Marcus Morris are candidates for a few extra minutes off the bench.