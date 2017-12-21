Cavaliers' Derrick Rose: Progresses to spot shooting

Rose (ankle) has progressed to spot shooting but nothing "advanced", K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Word arrived in early December that Rose may need surgery to address a bone spur in the event that his rehab program doesn't take. As it stands, he's only done spot-up shooting, which isn't too encouraging. More word on his status should arrive as he continues to progress in his recovery, though there are questions surrounding his role on the team once Isaiah Thomas (hip) returns as well.