Rose (back) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Rose left Wednesday's 110-101 loss to the Timberwolves with back soreness and didn't return, and given his injury history, it's not surprising that he won't be available for this one. The Grizzlies are playing a back-to-back set against Portland on Friday and Saturday, and it remains to be seen if Rose will be available for the second half of that set.