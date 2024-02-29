Rose left Wednesday's 110-101 loss to the Timberwolves with back soreness and didn't return. He logged two points (1-2 FG) and an assist across six minutes.

Wednesday's tilt was Rose's third straight appearance, a feat he hadn't accomplished since the middle of December. However, he was unable to finish the contest and will have a day to rest before the Grizzlies home back-to-back Friday and Saturday against Portland.