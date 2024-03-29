Rose (groin/back) will likely miss the remainder of the 2023-24 campaign, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Rose was given a three-week return timetable after being diagnosed with low back and groin soreness in early March. However, it doesn't make sense to rush the veteran back with the Grizzlies out of playoff contention. Rose struggled to stay healthy all season and made just 24 appearances (seven starts), averaging 8.0 points, 3.3 assists and 1.9 rebounds in 16.6 minutes. Rose is under contract with the Grizzlies for one more season.