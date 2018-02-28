Cavaliers' George Hill: Scores season-high 26 points Tuesday
Hill scored 26 points (9-17 FG, 3-4 3PT, 5-8 FT) to go with three rebounds, five assists and three steals during Tuesday's 129-123 win against Brooklyn.
Setting a season-high with 26 points Tuesday, Hill was his most impressive as a Cavalier against Brooklyn. Shooting 52.9 percent from the field, it was also the guard's first 20-plus point game with Cleveland in six games. In total, Hill is averaging 11.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists as a Cavalier. With LeBron James still dominating the offense as the point-forward with 9.5 assists since the trade, Hill has yet to pile up any more assists than his season average of 2.7.
