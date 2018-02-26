Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Nightmarish shooting performance Sunday

Smith supplied just two points (1-8 FG, 0-6 3Pt) and two rebounds across 21 minutes in Sunday's 110-94 loss to the Spurs.

Smith and backcourt mate George Hill combined to go just 1-for-15 from the field, leaving a sizable scoring vacuum that LeBron James was unable to fill by himself. The 14-year veteran appeared to be getting his act together offensively earlier in the month, shooting 58.2 percent (32-for-55) over a six-game stretch. However, he's now drained just two of 13 attempts in the subsequent pair of contests, a foreboding sign given his penchant for extended shooting slumps.