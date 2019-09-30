Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Could be rested throughout season
Coach John Beilein said Monday that Love could be rested throughout the season, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report reports.
While Beilein noted that Love is healthy and in great shape, it's tough ignore the fact that the big man has developed an injury-prone reputation in recent years. After playing at least 75 games from 2013-2016, Love missed 22 games in 2016-17, 23 the following year, and 60 a season ago. Given the Cavs' place as a rebuilding team in the East, the organization will likely closely monitor Love's workload, which could lead to planned "load management" nights. When healthy, Love remains one of the league's nightly double-double threats, but his injury history must be weighed heavily when assessing his fantasy stock.
