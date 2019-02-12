Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Done after 16 minutes

Love was removed from Monday's game against the Knicks after meeting his 16-minute allotment, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

Love logged just six minutes in Friday's matchup against Washington and was held out of Saturday's contest, but it's promising that he's beginning to see more playing time. His night comes to an end after scoring 14 points (4-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and collecting nine rebounds along with an assist. His status is unclear for Wednesday's clash against Brooklyn, and the Cavs will likely make a decision on his availability after assessing how Love's body feels following his most recent performance.