Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Done after 16 minutes
Love was removed from Monday's game against the Knicks after meeting his 16-minute allotment, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
Love logged just six minutes in Friday's matchup against Washington and was held out of Saturday's contest, but it's promising that he's beginning to see more playing time. His night comes to an end after scoring 14 points (4-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and collecting nine rebounds along with an assist. His status is unclear for Wednesday's clash against Brooklyn, and the Cavs will likely make a decision on his availability after assessing how Love's body feels following his most recent performance.
More News
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...