Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Early foul trouble thwarts strong performance

Love totaled nine points (3-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds and three assists in 28 minutes during Monday's 111-102 victory over the Celtics.

Love found himself in some early foul trouble and was limited to just 28 minutes in Monday's Game Four victory. While the playing time was down a little, he continues to struggle from the field and in particular the three-point line having now shot just 2-of-8 in his last two outings. He will need to become more of a threat if the Cavaliers are to win Game Five in Boston on Wednesday, a place where the home team Celtics are yet to lose in the playoffs.