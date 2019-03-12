Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Grabs 18 boards Monday

Love tallied 16 points (4-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 18 rebounds and two assists across 29 minutes in Monday's 126-101 win over the Raptors.

Love was already ruled out for Tuesday's game before Monday started for rest purposes, and Love emptied the tank on the boards as a result. Love posted his second-highest rebound total of the season and his highest total since returning from his toe injury. When playing, Love seems to be back in full gear, producing double-doubles on a depleted Cavs roster.