Love is listed as out for Monday's preseason game against the Pacers.
The veteran is dealing with a sore right Achilles, which he may have aggravated during Saturday's exhibition opener. It doesn't look to be anything serious, and the Cavs are likely just being cautious with Love as the regular season approaches.
