Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Out Saturday, but nearing return

Coach Larry Drew ruled Love (toe) out for Saturday's game against the Mavericks but noted that the big man took contact in Friday's practice, Cavaliers television broadcaster Fred McLeod reports.

Love has now taken part in 5-on-5 work in practices both of the last two days, signaling that his return to game action could be on the horizon. After Saturday's contest, the Cavaliers will have two days off before their next game Tuesday against Boston, potentially affording Love a couple more opportunities to prove his health in practice. Even if Love gains clearance for the first of the Cavs' three games during the upcoming week, he'll likely have his minutes limited initially after being sidelined for more than three months following surgery to repair his left toe.