Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Placed in concussion protocol, out Wednesday

Love has been placed in concussion protocol and will be out for Wednesday's contest against the Hornets.

Love took an elbow to the face during Tuesday's game against the Heat and did not return. He has since been diagnosed with a subluxation of one of his front teeth and a concussion, keeping him out Wednesday and possibly beyond. In his stead, Tristan Thompson, Larry Nance and Jeff Green are all candidates to see expanded roles. Love's next chacne to take the floor arrives Friday against the Pelicans, though he'll have to complete concussion protocol by then.