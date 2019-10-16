Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Plays 11 minutes in loss

Love had eight points (4-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and five rebounds in 11 minutes during Tuesday's 118-95 loss to the Celtics.

Love returned to the lineup after sitting out Sunday's preseason matchup for rest purposes. As one of the few accomplished veterans on the roster, Love will be responsible for leading the club on both ends as the regular season approaches.

