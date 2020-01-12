Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Posts strong double-double

Love had 19 points (7-18 FG, 2-9 3PT, 3-3 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Saturday's 111-103 win at Denver.

Love has scored at least 15 points while grabbing at least nine rebounds in each of his last three games, and he is averaging a double-double of 22.0 points and 11.0 boards per game during that stretch. Love has been passing the ball well of late too, dishing out multiple assists in seven of his last eight contests. His strong performances should increase his trade value ahead of the February deadline, and he will aim to extend his strong run of play Monday on the road against the Lakers.