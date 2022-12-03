Love ended Friday's 107-96 victory over Orlando with 11 points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and one steal across 23 minutes.

As expected, Love came off the bench on his return from a five-game absence, and he posted his third double-double of the campaign. The veteran forward has scored in double digits just five times since the beginning of November, and while he remains productive in a second-unit role, his fantasy upside isn't very high as he's only logging 21.9 minutes per contest during that span.