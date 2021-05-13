Love tallied 30 points (10-16 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 102-94 win over the Celtics.

The 32-year-old returned from a one-game absence due to a bruised left knee to post his fifth double-double of the season. Love's scoring has been a roller coaster lately, as he's posted zero, 25, seven, 18, eight, and 30 over his last six games, respectively. The 12-year forward will look to build on Wednesday's impressive performance Friday on the road against the Wizards.