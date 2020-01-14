Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Scores team-high 21 points

Love contributed 21 points (7-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 11 rebounds and three assists in 33 minutes during Monday's 128-99 loss to the Lakers.

Love and the Cavaliers got off to a hot start but were unable to maintain their early dominance. The game ended in a blowout but not before Love was able to record another double-double. There are still murmurings of an impending trade but until we hear anything substantial, Love simply needs to be rolled out there on a nightly basis in the hope the Cavaliers can at least be competitive.