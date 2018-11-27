Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Sheds walking boot
Love (toe) was spotted on Cleveland's bench Monday without a boot on his left foot, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Love appears to be progressing faster than anticipated, as he wasn't expected to have his walking boot removed for another week or so. However, he still has a long way to go until returning to game action and is expected to undergo an MRI in the next few weeks, at which point the Cavaliers should have a more concrete timeline for Love's return.
