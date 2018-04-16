Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Misses practice with illness
Korver was absent from the Cavaliers' practice Monday due to an illness, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.
Korver should be back to full strength Wednesday, when the Cavaliers will take on the Pacers in Game 2 of the two sides' first-round series. The sharpshooter played only four minutes in the 98-80 series-opening loss Sunday, but it's unclear if the illness was a factor in his limited court time. Whatever the case might have been behind Korver's lack of minutes, Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue said the wing would "play more" in Game 2, according to Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com. As a result, expect J.R. Smith and Rodney Hood to see slight role reductions.
