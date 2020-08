Korver finished with 19 points (5-6 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four boards, two assists, and one steal in 23 minutes of a 114-106 loss to Toronto on Monday.

Korver was strong from outside the arc, but despite his solid shooting display he couldn't spur the Bucks to victory off the bench. Korver's shooting ability makes him a threat to get hot at any moment, but his role on the Bucks leads to inconsistent opportunities to take a lot of shots. He'll face the Wizards on Tuesday.