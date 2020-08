Korver scored five points (2-6 FG, 1-5 3Pt) in 12 minutes during Saturday's 118-104 Game 5 win over the Magic.

Korver earned double-digit minutes in each of the five games during this first round series, but at this stage of his career he's merely a three-point specialist. It remains to be seen how much he'll play as the opponents become tougher, but theoretically the Heat do have a few guys that Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer might feel comfortable asking Korver to cover.