Korver racked up 23 points (8-13 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block over 24 minutes of action in the Bucks' 109-95 Monday night loss to Denver.

Korver matched a season-high five made threes and kept Milwaukee within striking distance on a night when his teammates shot 10-of-39 from distance. The larger sample size conveys that the 38-year-old can bring the magic, but the abundance of offensive shares available Monday validates the outing as an anomaly. When the Bucks' first unit (which was rested as a whole for this contest) is healthy, those opportunities won't be there for Korver.