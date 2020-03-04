Bucks' Kyle Korver: Joining team on road trip
Korver (back), who is out Wednesday against the Pacers, is expected to join the Bucks on the team's upcoming three-game road trip that begins with Friday's game against the Lakers, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
The medical staff initially thought Korver's absence would be shorter-term, but he hasn't played since Feb. 12. That said, his presence on the road trip is an indication that he may be able to return soon.
