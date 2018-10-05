Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Will be sidelined Saturday
Korver will be held out of Saturday's preseason game against the Celtics due to rest purposes, Joe Vardon of The Athletic reports.
It's nothing more than a night off for the veteran sharpshooter, and given that Korver played just 11 minutes in the team's preseason opener, his absence likely won't have much of an impact on the Cavaliers' rotation Saturday.
