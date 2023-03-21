Stevens will return to the second unit for Tuesday's game in Brooklyn, Joe Gabriele of the Cavaliers' official site reports.
This was the expected move with Jarrett Allen (eye) returning to the floor for Tuesday's game, and with Stevens again working with the reserves, he'll likely see his minutes reduced to the lower teens. He's not a great fantasy target with Cleveland's frontcourt healthy again.
