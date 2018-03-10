Cavaliers' LeBron James: Double-doubles in Friday's loss

James contributed 25 points (11-20 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, three blocks and two steals across 39 minutes in Friday's 116-102 loss to the Clippers.

As customary, James' scoring and rebounding totals paced the Cavaliers, and he's now generated double-doubles in three of the first five games of March. The future Hall of Famer shows no signs of slowing down as the season enters its stretch run, as he's posted over 30 points in five of the last seven contests and drained multiple threes in six games overall during that stretch. James is checking every box on the stat sheet in spectacular fashion night in and night out, keeping his elite fantasy value at peak levels despite the heavy usage he's logged throughout what has been a frustrating campaign for the defending Eastern Conference champions.