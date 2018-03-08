Cavaliers' LeBron James: May not be human
James finished with 39 points (15-25 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 4-8 FT), 10 assists, eight rebounds and one steal in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 113-108 victory over Denver.
James continues to astound, almost single-handedly carrying the Cavaliers to victory in Denver. If not for the stellar play of other superstars, James would be most certainly in the conversation for the number one fantasy player. He has appeared rejuvenated since the trade deadline, in which the Cavaliers basically reinvented their roster. The team is likely not going to push for the number one or two seed but will deploy their starters as per normal as they try to secure home-court advantage in at least the first round of the playoffs.
