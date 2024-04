James (ankle) is probable for Monday's Game 2 against the Nuggets, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

James continues to deal with left ankle peroneal tendinopathy, but he'll likely be able to play through the issue once again Monday as the Lakers attempt to even their first-round series. In Saturday's Game 1 loss, James tallied 27 points, eight assists, six rebounds, a steal and a block in 41 minutes.