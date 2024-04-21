James produced 27 points (10-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal across 41 minutes during Saturday's 114-103 loss to the Nuggets in Game 1 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

James was absolutely dominant in the first half, and his play was instrumental to give the Lakers a three-point lead at the halftime break. However, he cooled off a bit in the second half, though that was mostly because the Nuggets tightened things up defensively against him. James usually finds a way to adjust, and he should continue to operate as the Lakers' main offensive option in Game 2 on Monday.