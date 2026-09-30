James' workload will be carefully managed during his first season with Philadelphia, head coach Nick Nurse said Tuesday, according to Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com.

Nurse said the 76ers have had extensive discussions about managing James and Joel Embiid and are beginning to map out plans for upcoming back-to-backs and the next month of action. James is entering his 24th NBA season and will turn 42 in December, so scheduled rest could be a regular consideration as Philadelphia attempts to keep him fresh throughout the 2026-27 campaign.