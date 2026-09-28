James made it clear Monday that he's entering his first season with Philadelphia with championship aspirations, though he acknowledged that the new-look roster will need time to develop chemistry, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

"I didn't leave my family to lose in the second round, I know that," James said. The veteran forward also stressed that Philadelphia's new group won't click immediately, pointing to practices, film sessions and time together on bus and plane rides as opportunities to accelerate the chemistry-building process. James will be tasked with quickly finding his place alongside Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Jaylen Brown as the 76ers attempt to turn their revamped roster into a contender.