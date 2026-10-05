James (rest) has been ruled out for Monday's preseason game against the Knicks, Chris Hine of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

James won't make his 76ers debut Monday and will be joined on the sidelines by Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. James is dealing with chronic arthritis in his left foot as he prepares for his first season with the 76ers. His longtime trainer, Mike Mancias, is reportedly giving the 41-year-old's left foot special attention during his daily pre-practice routine while continuing to manage the lower-back issues that caused James to miss the first month of the 2025-26 regular season with sciatica. The arthritis isn't necessarily new, as James appeared on injury reports with left foot arthritis last season, but Philadelphia has already discussed managing his workload and back-to-backs, making his availability worth monitoring throughout his 24th NBA campaign.