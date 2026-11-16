James (back) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Nets.

As expected, James won't play in the second half of Philly's back-to-back set after finishing Sunday's 131-124 victory over Indiana with 15 points (5-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, 11 assists and one block across 33 minutes. The veteran superstar has yet to play in both halves of a back-to-back set this season, and that trend is unlikely to change. Dean Wade and Jabari Walker are candidates for increased roles in James' absence.