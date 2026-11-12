James (back) remains questionable for Thursday's game against the Raptors, but he participated in the team's morning shootaround, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

James and Joel Embiid (foot) are both trending in the right direction after drawing questionable tags, but their availability has yet to be determined. Even if James is cleared to play Thursday, the lingering back issue is something to monitor. The veteran superstar played a season-low 29 minutes in Tuesday's loss to Boston, and the 76ers have a Sunday-Monday back-to-back set coming up.