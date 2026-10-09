James recorded 10 points (1-1 FG, 8-8 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one steal in 18 minutes during Thursday's 114-108 preseason loss to Brooklyn.

James made his first appearance in a Philadelphia uniform after joining the franchise during the offseason, taking just one field-goal attempt while focusing primarily on facilitating the offense. The 41-year-old forward played exclusively in the first half and converted all eight of his free-throw attempts. James figures to remain a significant fantasy contributor in his 24th NBA season, though his scoring opportunities could decrease alongside Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid and Jaylen Brown.