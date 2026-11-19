James provided 22 points (8-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds and six assists over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 121-116 win over the Magic.

James took on additional offensive responsibility with Tyrese Maxey (foot) and Jaylen Brown (hamstring) sidelined, helping Philadelphia overcome a 17-point deficit. The veteran forward has scored at least 20 points in two of his last four appearances while continuing to provide reliable playmaking. His fantasy upside could increase if Maxey and Brown remain unavailable, though James' workload will likely continue to be monitored throughout the season.