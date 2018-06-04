Cavaliers' LeBron James: Slightly less spectacular in Game 2 loss

James provided 29 points (10-20 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 13 assists, nine rebounds and two steals across 44 minutes during Cleveland's 122-103 loss to the Warriors in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday.

It's a testament to the jaw-dropping production James has recently generated that a stat line the likes of Sunday's represents a downturn, but such is the case. James still paced the Cavaliers in both scoring and assists while shooting a stellar 50.0 percent, but he fell far short of the impact he made during Thursday's Game 1. James divided his production between the two halves fairly evenly, posting 15 points, eight assists, seven rebounds and two steals prior to halftime, and 14 points, five assists and two rebounds in the third and fourth quarters. He'll continue to fight through the bloodshot left eye he picked up in Game 1 when Cleveland attempts to slice the Warriors' series lead in half during Wednesday's Game 3.