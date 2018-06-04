Cavaliers' LeBron James: Slightly less spectacular in Game 2 loss
James provided 29 points (10-20 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 13 assists, nine rebounds and two steals across 44 minutes during Cleveland's 122-103 loss to the Warriors in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday.
It's a testament to the jaw-dropping production James has recently generated that a stat line the likes of Sunday's represents a downturn, but such is the case. James still paced the Cavaliers in both scoring and assists while shooting a stellar 50.0 percent, but he fell far short of the impact he made during Thursday's Game 1. James divided his production between the two halves fairly evenly, posting 15 points, eight assists, seven rebounds and two steals prior to halftime, and 14 points, five assists and two rebounds in the third and fourth quarters. He'll continue to fight through the bloodshot left eye he picked up in Game 1 when Cleveland attempts to slice the Warriors' series lead in half during Wednesday's Game 3.
More News
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Goes bonkers in Game One overtime loss•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Phenomenal in Game Six victory•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Double-doubles despite tired effort•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Feasts in Game Four victory•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: All around effort in Game Three demolition•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Explodes in disappointing Game Two loss•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....