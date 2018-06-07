Cavaliers' LeBron James: Triple-doubles in Game 3 loss
James managed 33 points (13-28 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 11 assists, 10 rebounds, two steals and two blocks across 47 minutes during Cleveland's 110-102 loss to the Warriors in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday.
James put up another valiant, stat-sheet-busting effort, but it ultimately wasn't enough on a night when Kevin Durant was just a bit better. James also dealt with some physical challenges, as he appeared to roll his ankle in the first half. However, he ultimately spent just one minute off the floor during the entirety of the contest, and has sat for just four minutes total over the first three games. With the Cavaliers' season on the line in Friday's Game 4, a full 48-minute workload isn't out of the question for the perennial All-Star, who's averaging 37.7 points, 10.7 assists, 9.0 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks thus far in the series.
