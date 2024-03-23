Morris provided 11 points (4-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and one assist over 26 minutes during Friday's 104-91 loss to the Timberwolves.

Morris wasn't sharp with his shooting and made just one of his five attempts from beyond the arc, but he had enough volume to score in double digits, making it the second time he reached that mark in his first three games with Cleveland. He should continue to have a role off the bench with the Cavs, especially given how depleted their frontcourt is at the moment, but Morris should be left on the wire in most leagues outside of deep formats.