Morris became a free agent Thursday after his 10-day contract with the Cavaliers expired, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Cleveland has the ability to re-sign Morris to a second 10-day deal, though it's unclear if the team has any desire to keep him around. Over the course of his first 10-day pact, Morris appeared in five games and averaged 7.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.4 three-pointers and 1.2 assists in 18.2 minutes per contest, but he fell out of the rotation in Wednesday's 118-111 loss to the Hornets while Max Strus (knee) made his return from a 12-game absence.