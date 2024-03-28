The Cavaliers are planning to sign Morris to a rest-of-season contract Thursday, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Morris' 10-day contract with Cleveland recently expired, but the veteran forward is set to remain with the team for the remainder of 2023-24. Across his five appearances with the Cavaliers, Morris is averaging 7.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 18.2 minutes.
