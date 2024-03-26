Morris was ejected from Monday's game against the Hornets after being assessed a Flagrant 2 foul, Evan Dammarell of FearTheSword.com reports. He had three points (1-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt) in eight minutes before exiting.

Morris picked up the foul after making what was deemed unnecessary contact with Nick Richards, and he was immediately ejected from the contest. He failed to contribute much before getting tossed.